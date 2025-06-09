“Rugby works” says Tabuya on Kadavu drug crisis

Kadavu Rugby Union President Lynda Tabuya says that rugby has played a significant role in tackling the marijuana issue in Kadavu with figures to back it up.

This as preparations are intense right now with the team preparing for their second season in the Vanua Championship.

In simple words Tabuya said “rugby works” referring to their efforts to curb the drug crisis in Kadavu.

“I’m happy to report that since Kadavu Rugby established, we have seen a 69% percent decrease in arrests in Marijuana. And now that the season has begun again this year, we were reported at the provincial council meeting, that the eradication of cultivation of marijuana – from 45,000 plants to only 5,000 plants.”

She says engaging youths in rugby has really worked wonders especially before the domestic season starts.

Tabuya adds marijuana charges are way down, which she takes as proof that rugby’s officially the new island addiction.

Meanwhile, the teams on the island are currently preparing for the Southern Rally next month.

It will be a two day competition on the 8th and 9th of August. An extended squad will then be selected at the conclusion of the rally for the Vanua Championships that starts on the 5th of August.

