RKS unbeaten, QVS unfazed

The Lutubula Trophy makes its long-awaited return this weekend as unbeaten Ratu Kadavulevu School face defending champions Queen Victoria School in the Eastern Zone Under-18 final at Nukuvuto Ground in Tailevu.

After years of absence, the prestigious trophy, once the symbol of Eastern Zone rugby supremacy is back in the spotlight, reviving one of Fiji secondary school rugby’s fiercest traditional rivalries.

RKS come into the final as favorites, having maintained a flawless record this season. But QVS, playing on home turf and carrying the weight of history, will be determined to retain the silverware and send a strong message heading into the national quarterfinals.

The two schools boast proud rugby legacies, and Saturday’s showdown promises to deliver not just a contest of talent, but one of pride and passion.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm at Nukuvuto Ground.

