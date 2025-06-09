Regional S&C coaches undergo World Rugby level 2 training

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

World Rugby has kicked off a major development initiative in Fiji this week, with the hosting of a Regional Level 2 Strength and Conditioning Course at the Wailoaloa Resort Conference Room.

The course, which runs from July 21st to 25th, is being facilitated by World Rugby Master Trainer Talemo Waqa, alongside experienced World Rugby Trainers Naca Cawanibuka and Tirahni Uluinakauvadra.

This high-level programme is part of World Rugby’s continuous commitment to raise the standards of S&C across the Oceania region, aiming to equip regional coaches and trainers with advanced knowledge and practical skills needed to prepare elite athletes safely and effectively.

Participants from across the Pacific have gathered in Nadi for the intensive training sessions, which cover topics such as periodization, injury prevention, recovery protocols, and athlete monitoring.

With the growing demands of the modern game, this initiative reflects World Rugby’s strategic push to professionalize support systems behind the players—ensuring Pacific Island teams remain competitive on the global stage.

