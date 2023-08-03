Raiwalui names side to face Japan

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

A new loose forwards trio will run out for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians against Japan.

Fijian Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi starts at number eight with Lekima Tagitagivalu and Kitione Kamikamica on the flanks.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui continues to test combinations and rotate players.

In search for more game time, Simione Kuruvoli again starts at half-back while Ben Volavola returns at fly-half.

Vilimoni Botitu gets his first start and he’ll wear the 12 jumper with skipper Waisea Nayacalevu at outside center.

The back three are Selestino Ravutaumada, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Sireli Maqala at fullback.



Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Joseva Tamani, and Frank Lomani are some of the players that’ll come off the bench.

The Flying Fijians play Japan at 10.15 pm on Saturday.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.



