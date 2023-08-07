QVS set for Deans quarter-finals

Queen Victoria School is focused on the task at hand knowing the Vodafone Deans quarter-finals are a different ball game altogether.

Principal Timoci Vosailagi says the teams are all set for the nationals at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

After tough competition in the Eastern Zone, QVS is ready for the next challenge.

The QVS Under 18 will be playing Nasinu Secondary School and Vosailagi says nothing changes for them.

“The three zones have shown great improvement especially in the competition. For us in QVS we are trying our very best to prepare to meet the challenges ahead.”

In other U-18 quarter-final matches, Cuvu College faces Suva Grammar School, Natabua takes on Lelean Memorial School and Marist Brothers High School meets Ratu Kadavulevu School.