QVS and LMS U18 final in Eastern Zone

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union- FSSRU/ Facebook]

Queen Victoria School and Lelean Memorial School will meet in the Eastern Zone under 18 final next weekend.

This is after the two sides won their semifinal games yesterday at Nukuvuto ground in QVS.

Lelean defeated Ratu Kadavulevu School 8-7 in a tightly contested game while QVS beat Tailevu North College 22-8.

Article continues after advertisement

In the U17 semis, RKS came out victorious against Saint Vincent College 22-3 and Lelean lost 10-12 to QVS.

The U16 semifinals saw QVS thrashing Dawasamu Secondary 31-5 and RKS beat Lelean 12-7.

It will be an RKS and QVS final in the U15 after the Lodoni team defeated Saint John Cawaci 12-3 and QVS pip Lelean 6-5.

The U14 semifinals were evenly contested and RKS came out on top against QVS 5-0 while Lelean overcame Tailevu North by the same scoreline.

RKS and Lelean are going to battle in the U19 final.