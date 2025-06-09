Pacific Nations Cup set to deliver high stakes

With just a month to go, the Pacific Nations Cup 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark edition of the tournament, with Rugby World Cup 2027 qualification and a historic U.S. finals series on the line.

Running from August 22 to September 20, the 16th edition of the competition will feature six nations, Canada, Fiji, Japan, Samoa, Tonga, and the USA in a tightly contested campaign.

While Fiji and Japan have already secured their spots for RWC 2027, the top three of the remaining teams will qualify directly for the global showpiece in Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

Adding further weight to the final weekend, the sixth-placed team will face the runner-up from Sudamérica Rugby qualifiers in a high-stakes playoff in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The winner will book a direct ticket to RWC 2027, while the loser will head to the Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai this November.

The PNC semi-finals and finals will take place for the first time on U.S. soil, with Denver and Salt Lake City set to host the concluding rounds.

The competition also impacts the World Rugby Men’s Rankings, influencing seedings for the RWC 2027 draw.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.