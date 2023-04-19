Drua reveals Culture round jersey

The jersey features a series of custom-designed Fijian masi motifs by renowned local artist Anare Somumu. [Photo Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has revealed a striking new jersey to commemorate the Culture Round of the 2023 Shop N Save Super Pacific season.

The jersey features custom-designed Fijian masi motifs by renowned local artist Anare Somumu, known for his intricate artwork that reflects Fijian culture.

Head of Athletic Performance and Drua cultural lead Nacanieli Cawanibuka, explained the significance of the culture jersey, stating that they wanted the motifs to represent the team’s core values of perseverance (tabu soro), integrity (dina), and discipline (bula vakaivakarau/talairawarawa/kaukauwa).

He says the designs were meant to reflect how the team aspires to embody these values both on and off the field.

Anare Somumu expressed his gratitude for being part of the cultural jersey design process and shared that in his discussions, he outlined the Drua values that needed to be incorporated into the masi designs.

As an artist, Somumu says he felt that these values came naturally to him and that the designs he created came from his heart and soul, as they were values he already stood for.

The focal point of the masi designs is a traditional Fijian sail (laca) wrapped around a guiding star, symbolizing the journey of the Fijian Drua as a Club.

The Ua, which are waves representing the collective wishes of the people of Fiji (the “vanua”) for the Drua to sail on relentlessly despite challenges and struggles along the way, are also prominent motifs in the design. Additionally, a rugby ball is incorporated to represent Drua’s unique brand of Fijian running.

All the designs are enclosed within the bai, a fence symbol in the shape of shark teeth facing inward.

This serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting (tou viria na bai) the team’s core values in order to be strong from within.

Once the masi motifs were completed, the Fijian Drua collaborated with Somumu to apply each element to their New Balance jersey in preparation for the cultural round’s super clash with the Blues, who will play on Fijian soil for the first time.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will proudly wear this commemorative cultural jersey when they face off against the Blues in Lautoka on Saturday, April 29.