New constitution for Ba Rugby Union

[Source: 2023 Ba Rugby Union/ Facebook]

The Ba Rugby Union voted at its Special General Meeting to adopt a new Constitution and appoint Trustees.

This is the first step for Ba towards legal and financial compliance after its decision at SGM on Friday.

BRU Secretary Gaby Kautoga says searches by their lawyers showed that the Union didn’t exist as a legal entity, so they’re plotting their way forward to be legally and financially compliant.

Member Clubs and Affiliated Associations voted unanimously to adopt the new Constitution which had evolved through discussions amongst Members for the past three months.

Key changes from the 2017 constitution include the make-up of the Executive Committee, which will now have nine elected members.

Extra clauses were inserted for the removal of any elected officials who are not performing to expectations or conducting themselves in an unfit manner.

Also new is the mandatory regulation for each member club to have a qualified referee and medical staff.

Also decided at the SGM was the appointment of four Trustees.

The BRU faced several challenges in 2023 but is expected to finish the year at around the breakeven mark.