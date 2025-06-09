Natabua back in business, western final awaits

[File Photo]

After falling short in the 2023 Vodafone Deans final and missing the national quarterfinals last year, Natabua High School’s Under-18 side is back with a vengeance and back in the big dance.

The 2022 national semifinalists and 2023 finalists failed to qualify for the Deans quarterfinals last year, but now they’re charging into the business end of the season, booking a spot in the Western Zone final against Cuvu College.

It’s not just the U18s making headlines, Natabua’s Under-15, 16, 17, and 18 grades have all qualified for the nationals and will all feature in this weekend’s zone finals, a powerful show of depth and dominance.

Article continues after advertisement

While both U18 finalists have already secured their ticket to the national quarters, the Western crown remains up for grabs, and Natabua will be hungry to reclaim their place among Fiji’s school rugby elite.

Natabua play Cuvu College at 3pm tomorrow in the Western Zone U18 final at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the Eastern Zone U18 final, QVS hosts RKS at Nukuvuto ground while Suva Grammar School and Marist Brothers High School battle for the top prize in the Southern Zone at Bidesi Park in Laucala.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.