Namosimalua gets first start, potential debut for Tagabale

[Source: Fijiana Drua/Twitter]

USA-based Alycia Namosimalua will get her first start for the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua in their Super W clash with the Western Force tomorrow.

Head Coach Inoke Male has named Namosimalua to wear the number 13 jumper with Merewai Cumu at inside center.

Unaisi Tagabale is expected to make her debut after joining the team earlier this week as injury cover for winger Vitalina Naikore who is out for the season.

Asinate Serevi returns to the match day 23 after being named on the bench.

Skipper Bitila Tawake moves to tight-head prop and Joma Rubuti at loose head while Litia Marama is at hooker.

Jade Coates and Mereoni Nakesa are the locks with the loose forward trio of Nunia Uluikadavu, Sulita Waisega and Karalaini Naisewa.

Setaita Railumu is the halfback and Ani Mei at flyhalf, the wingers are Adita Milinia and Laisani Moceisawana with Lavenia Tinai at fullback.

The Fijiana Drua faces Western Force at 7.05pm tomorrow at McGillivray Oval in Australia.