New signing for Bula FC

[Photo: Bula FC/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Extra Bula FC has signed Australian-New Zealand defender Michael Boffey for the 2027 OFC Professional League season.

The 23-year-old left-footed centre-back joins from Bentleigh Greens in Australia’s NPL Victoria, where he made 21 starts last season.

Boffey has played in Australia, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

He says those experiences have helped him develop technically and become stronger defensively.

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The new recruit goes on to say that he’s excited to come to Fiji and sees the move as an opportunity to challenge himself and continue developing.

He describes himself as an aggressive, vocal defender who is comfortable playing in a back three or on the left side of central defence.

Boffey hopes to make a strong contribution at the back and help Bula FC compete for silverware in 2027.