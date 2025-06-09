Police tight-lipped on cocaine investigation

[Photo: File]

Investigations into missing cocaine from the Suva High Court exhibit room are following due process, with further details being withheld because of the nature of the case.

In their latest response, Police say they will provide an update once an arrest and charges are made.

The investigation involves 39 bars of cocaine weighing 39.5 kilograms and valued at $31 million, held as evidence in the Joshua Aziz Rahman case.

Seven bars were initially discovered missing during a physical check on September 15.

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Subsequent testing revealed that the remaining 32 bars had been replaced with flour.

Cocaine held in connection with the John Nikolic case is also reported missing.

A 51-year-old man has been charged with interfering with evidence and unlawful possession of illicit drugs in connection with the alleged tampering.