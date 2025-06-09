Team Fiji set to depart for Dakar

Team Fiji has been reminded of the responsibility of representing the nation as they prepare to depart for Senegal for the Youth Olympic Games.

The athletes presented their traditional i-tatau to the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Saukuru urged the team to represent Fiji with pride, reminding them that they will be carrying the hopes of the nation when they compete on the international stage.

He says his only expectation is for the athletes to give their best and make the most of the opportunity.

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A total of 21 athletes will represent Fiji at the Youth Olympic Games, which will run from October 31 to November 13 in Senegal.

“Remember who you are playing for when you leave Fiji. Always give your best and represent your nation with pride.”

The Games will provide a valuable opportunity for Fiji’s young athletes to test themselves against some of the world’s best emerging sporting talent and gain experience on the international stage.