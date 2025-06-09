News

Wainibuka questions coup immunity

Kelera Ditaiki Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 22, 2026 7:20 am

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Community members in Wainibuka, Tailevu, are raising concerns over the impartiality of pardons granted to individuals involved in past coups.

Residents say it is unfair that some face criminal charges while others – including 2000 coup leader George Speight – have been pardoned.

They argue such decisions raise questions about whether the law is being applied equally.

Residents turned out in large numbers at Wailotua Hall in Wainibuka yesterday to submit their views on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026.

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“Concerns have been raised over the immunity clause, with questions about why some individuals involved in coups have been pardoned while others continue to face criminal charges. Residents say the issue needs to be reviewed to ensure fairness and accountability.”

Community members stress that the handling of pardons and immunity remains a critical issue requiring careful review.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says immunity provisions from both the 1997 and 2013 constitutions must be evaluated together.

Constitutional consultations will continue tomorrow in Nakasi.

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