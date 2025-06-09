QVS students shifted to Namosi Secondary

[File Photo]

Twenty-one Year 13 students have been removed from Queen Victoria School following an alleged assault on 37 Year 11 students.

They have continued their classes at Namosi Secondary School ahead of their external examinations.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the students began classes at Namosi Secondary School on Tuesday. They will board at the school for the remainder of the term and sit their examinations there.

The students arrived with some of their parents.

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Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has warned that bullying and physical violence will not be tolerated in schools.

In a statement, Radrodro also raised concerns over delays by school officials in reporting the incident. He says serious matters involving student safety must be reported promptly so authorities can intervene.

The Ministry of Education has conducted advisory and awareness sessions with students and school officials. The Fiji Police Force has also been involved.

The 37 Year 11 students who were allegedly assaulted have received counselling and psychosocial support.

Radrodro states that every student has the right to learn in a safe environment and school officials must take their responsibility to protect students seriously.

He is also urging the public and media not to share photographs or personal information that could identify the students involved and cause them further distress.