Pacific Fisheries face export challenges

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Pacific fisheries exports could face challenges if countries fail to meet the strict food safety and quality standards required by overseas markets.

A two-week training programme underway in Suva is helping national competent authority officers from six Pacific countries strengthen their knowledge of export requirements to meet international standards.

Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency Market Access Specialist Ratu Jope Tamani says the training will help Pacific nations maintain access to key global markets such as China and the European Union.

He adds that national competent authorities ensure fish products meet health and safety standards before export, covering every stage from fishing and processing to storage and delivery.

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“Through the European Programme, is to help develop capacity and also competencies of the work that they do at the national level, making sure that the Pacific don’t lose out from key markets like the Chinese market and in particular the European Union market for tuna. We do this regularly. We provide the opportunity for officers who are in the job to be able to be aware. They don’t get any training in any institution on what they do, and this is the only opportunity to equip them to do it.”

Ratu Tamani adds that the two-week programme covers inspection and auditing, product traceability, certification and national food safety standards.

He says they are working with Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands to help them access overseas markets.

These countries must be audited by the European Union before their products are cleared for entry.

This requires compliance with strict standards, as market access depends on compliance, not on any agreement.

Fiji Competent Authority representative Jotivini Matanakilagi says the training will help officers adapt to changing regulatory requirements and strengthen their skills.

“Our EU regulations usually change over time and we as CA officers have to be adept at the changes and to effectively communicate to the industries. With the new requirements,

for every new listed vessel or processing facility, it has to be in full compliance.”

The training is organised by the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency through the EU-funded Pacific-European Union Marine Partnership Programme.