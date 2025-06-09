Ba family loses home in fire

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

A family of seven, including two children, has been left homeless after a fire destroyed their home in Koronubu, Ba.

The six-bedroom house suffered about 90 percent damage, with preliminary losses estimated at $60,000. A mini-canteen on the property was also destroyed.

The National Fire Authority says the Ba Fire Station received the emergency call at 8.50am and arrived at the scene at 9.10am, finding the house fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze at 9.37am.

Article continues after advertisement

Five adults and two children were living in the house when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says losing a home is a distressing experience, particularly when children are among those affected.

He says the family now faces the challenge of rebuilding their lives after losing their home.

The property was not insured and had no approved building plan.

The NFA will investigate the incident to determine the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.

The Authority is urging households to take fire safety seriously, use electrical appliances and cooking equipment safely, and avoid leaving cooking unattended.

The public is also reminded to call 910 immediately when a fire or other emergency occurs.