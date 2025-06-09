UK to expand renewable energy support

[Photo: FILE]

The United Kingdom is looking to strengthen its support for renewable energy development and sustainable ocean-based businesses across the Pacific.

UK Special Representative for Climate Rachel Kyte says the UK is exploring opportunities to expand technical assistance for clean energy projects, particularly with the planned appointment of a regional energy commissioner for the Pacific.

“We also have important programs where we put technical assistance into renewable energy, and we’re looking at how we can do more of that now that there’s going to be a regional energy commissioner for the Pacific.”

Kyte says the UK is also providing technical assistance to small businesses and local enterprises to help them develop sustainable livelihoods through the responsible use of ocean resources.

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She adds that Fiji remains an important partner in these efforts, with the UK committed to supporting communities in protecting their natural resources while creating economic opportunities.

Kyte says the UK will continue its long-term engagement with Pacific Island countries, focusing on strengthening resilience and supporting sustainable development across the region.