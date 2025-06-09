NFA plans Fiji’s first dedicated Academy

[Photo: Sainimili Magimagi]

The National Fire Authority is progressing plans to establish Fiji’s first dedicated firefighting academy on 10 acres of freehold land acquired in Dawasamu, Tailevu.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the proposed academy will provide specialised training for recruit firefighters, serving officers and emergency personnel, strengthening the authority’s capacity to respond to a range of emergencies.

“So because of the extensive cost that’s incurred, we intended to establish our academy at a much smaller scale, just to replicate the one that is in Brisbane.”

Sowane says the authority has been working with its Australian counterpart, the Queensland Fire Department, to develop its training capabilities, with the proposed academy expected to provide facilities for practical firefighting exercises, technical skills development, leadership programmes and specialised operational training.

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Minister for Local Government Maciu Naulumisa confirmed the acquisition of the 10-acre property, describing the academy as an important development in strengthening firefighter

training and emergency response capabilities.

The project forms part of the NFA’s 2027–2031 National Strategic Development Plan, which aims to improve infrastructure, advance technology and enhance the authority’s operational capacity over the next five years.

The academy is expected to reduce the NFA’s reliance on external venues for essential training and support the development of a highly skilled firefighting workforce in Fiji.