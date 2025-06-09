[Source: Reuters]

An Indian court on Wednesday ordered the release of two “cockroach” movement leaders, local media reported, after ​they were detained last week for demonstrating at a ‌historic protest venue in violation of a ban.

A local court in the Indian capital of New Delhi ordered the release of ​Cockroach Janta Party leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das ​late on Wednesday, legal website Live Law said

Das ⁠and Ranka were among 14 people who scaled barricades on ​October 13 to enter the Jantar Mantar observatory in central ​Delhi, a day after it was removed from a list of designated protest sites

The group unfurled the national flag and chanted slogans demanding ​the chief election commissioner’s resignation, before police detained them, ​with a court later sending them to prison for five days.

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On ‌Monday, ⁠their prison stay was extended for two more days

The youth-led CJP, opposition parties and left-wing student organisations have held several protests this month demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar quit over ​a revision of ​voter lists ⁠they say favours Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party

The Election Commission has denied favouring ​any party and said wrongly deleted voters ​can re-enrol, ⁠while the BJP has accused rivals of trying to undermine democracy by wrongly questioning legitimate electoral processes

The founder of ⁠the CJP, ​Abhijeet Dipke, was separately detained on ​Friday and released a day later for trying to lead another protest rally ​in New Delhi