Education Ministry warns against school bullying

[Photo Source: Ministry of Education/Facebok]

The Ministry of Education has warned schools that bullying physical violence will not be tolerated, following an incident at Queen Victoria School involving 58 students.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the Ministry is also concerned about delays by school officials in reporting the incident.

He stresses that serious cases involving student safety must be reported promptly.

The Ministry has held advisory and awareness sessions with the students and school officials, with the Fiji Police Force also involved.

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The thirty-seven Year 11 students have received counselling and psychosocial support, while alternative schooling arrangements have been made for the twenty-one Year 13 students.

Radrodro says every student has the right to learn in a safe environment, and schools must take their responsibility to protect students seriously.

He is also urging the public and media not to share photographs or personal information that could identify the students involved and expose them to further distress.