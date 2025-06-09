Major boost for Nadi school

[Photo Source: Ministry of Education/ Facebook]

Andrews Primary School in Nadi has received a major boost following the fire in February this year, with the handover of four new prefabricated container classrooms, an office unit, furniture, equipment and teaching and learning resources.

Established in 1918, Andrews Primary School currently has an enrolment of 935 students.

The four new classrooms will accommodate 157 students, including 40 Year 3 students and 117 Year 6 students.

The facilities were officially handed over by the Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro.

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The entire contribution was funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church.

Following the fire, the Ministry of Education facilitated temporary learning spaces to ensure affected students continue their education while longer-term arrangements were being made.

Speaking at the handover, Radrodro thanked the LDS Church for its contribution, acknowledging that the support would make a meaningful difference to students and teachers by providing better spaces and resources for teaching and learning.