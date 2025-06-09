Former postmaster jailed over $13k theft

[Photo: FILE]

A former postmaster has been jailed for two years and six months over the theft of $13,000, with the court finding he abused his position of trust for personal gain.

Paulo Ramasima was sentenced by Sigatoka Resident Magistrate Joseph Daurewa earlier this week, after being convicted of one count of theft and one count of falsification of documents.

The charges were brought by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The court heard that the falsification involved a telegram form and a payment voucher worth $13,000.

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In handing down the sentence, the court considered the seriousness of the offences, the amount of money involved and Ramasima’s breach of trust as a postmaster.

The court also noted that no restitution had been made by the time of sentencing.

While the court considered his status as a first-time offender, previous good character, family circumstances and expressions of remorse, it ruled that a non-custodial sentence was not appropriate.

Ramasima was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for theft and two years for falsification of documents. The sentences will run concurrently.

He will not be eligible for parole for 20 months.