40,000 digital jobs targeted

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The government aims to put 80 per cent of its services online and extend 5G coverage to 50 per cent by 2030.

The targets are part of its plan to strengthen Fiji’s digital economy and establish the country as the Pacific’s digital hub.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica states that the government is targeting 40,000 jobs in the digital economy by 2030, with a focus on building local skills in artificial intelligence, networking and cyber security.

He announced the target at the launch of a Digital Skills Hub at the University of the South Pacific’s Laucala Campus.

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Kamikamica states that achieving the target will depend on developing a skilled local workforce to support Fiji’s digital transformation and strengthen its position as a technology hub for the Pacific.

The government also aims to make 80 per cent of its services available online and expand 5G coverage to 50 per cent by 2030.

Kamikamica says the new hub will focus on three key areas: artificial intelligence, networking and cyber security. These skills are needed to address shortages of qualified professionals and create more employment opportunities for Fijians.

Fiji’s business process outsourcing sector already employs more than 8,000 people, while further growth in the digital economy could attract investment and generate more jobs.

Kamikamica adds that digital skills are also important for micro, small and medium enterprises, which contribute about 80 percent of Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product and employ up to 60 per cent of the workforce.

He said developing local talent would be critical to Fiji’s economic resilience and its ambition to become the Pacific’s digital hub.