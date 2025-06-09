Two suspicious parcel found on Yadua island

Yadua island villager Iliesa Rakuka holding one of the suspicious parcel found along the island's shoreline [Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Villagers on Yadua Island in Bua are raising concerns about maritime security following the discovery of a second suspicious parcel washed ashore within two months.

The latest parcel was discovered on Wednesday morning, just a month after a similar package was found along the island’s shoreline.

Villager Iliesa Rakuka says the latest parcel was tightly sealed, with its contents yet to be identified.

He says the first parcel was reported to Police, who confirmed it had been taken to Labasa for testing. The latest discovery is also expected to be handed over to Police for further investigation.

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The two discoveries have raised concerns among villagers about the potential use of remote coastlines and surrounding waters for illegal activities, including drug trafficking.

Rakuka is hoping for regular routine Police and Navy patrols around the maritime islands of Bua Province.

He is also urging villagers to report any suspicious vessels or suspected illegal activities at sea and be on high alert.

Meanwhile police confirms the parcel containing white powdered substance believed to be illicit drugs is in Police custody.

Police says the parcel sealed in black and pink plastic was found by a villager along the seashore.

It was handed over to the Village headman who took it to Nabouwalu Police Station and reported the matter.

The parcel is in Police custody awaiting further analysis.

Police is calling on members of the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or Call Center on 1681 for any similar findings.