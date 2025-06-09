Young guns key to Fiji Bati’s World Cup hopes

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Bati coach Mick Potter believes his side has the talent and determination to challenge the tournament favourites, backing his emerging players to rise to the occasion at the Rugby League World Cup.

Potter says the blend of experienced campaigners and exciting young talent continues to give Fiji a strong foundation, with the newcomers already making a positive impression as preparations gather momentum.

The coach says the passion within the squad has stood out throughout his time with Fiji, and he is encouraged by the way players are stepping up to prove themselves on the international stage.

“I’m really excited about the young players coming in and being able to stand up on a big stage. I thought they did a great job today.”

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Fiji face a major challenge against Australia, a side they have yet to defeat, but Potter insists his team will approach the contest with a clear focus on preparation and execution.

While acknowledging the strength of the opposition, Potter believes Fiji have an opportunity to cause an upset if they can deliver when it matters most.

“Given it’s a two-horse race as far as I’m concerned, there’s a chance to be able to upset them. I’m sure they’ve got a plan as well. Time will tell.”

Potter says preparation will remain consistent, with the coaching staff focused on understanding the opposition and identifying how Fiji can compete against the tournament heavyweights.

With the World Cup providing a platform for Fiji’s emerging stars to make their mark, the Bati will be determined to turn their potential into performances that can challenge the best in the competition.

Fiji and Australia will meet at 9.05pm on Sunday and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.