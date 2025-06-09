Retired teacher calls for more classroom oversight

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

A retired teacher is calling on the Ministry of Education to strengthen classroom monitoring, raising concerns over teacher performance and student assessment standards in schools.

Former educator Surama Mani of Rakiraki says greater oversight is needed to ensure students receive the quality of education they deserve.

Speaking during the Rakiraki consultation, Mani claimed that some teachers spend class time on their mobile phones while students are left unsupervised, leading to disruptions that affect learning.

Mani also questioned the quality and timeliness of student assessments, alleging that some exercise books are left unchecked for extended periods and that mistakes are sometimes overlooked during marking.

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“I hope people will take this to the Education Department. Teachers sitting with phones and children; they make noise in the classroom. Books are not marked for one or two weeks; sometimes I have checked, and it’s marked, but the English is wrong.”

She stressed that while teachers play a vital role in a child’s education, parents remain the first educators and have a significant influence on behaviour and values.

“Parents are the first teachers of a child or children; they see and observe what is happening in the classroom between mother and father, husband and wife. To the education department, I will say, please send supervisors to see what’s happening in the classroom.”

Meanwhile, Rakiraki farmer Hazrat Ali is calling for measures that encourage greater parental accountability in raising children.

“A child shouldn’t be subject to punishment due to their parents’ failure. Parental failure shouldn’t result in punitive measures against the child.”

Ali says stronger cooperation between parents and teachers is essential to improving student behaviour and academic performance.

The comments were made during the Rakiraki consultation, where community members shared their views on issues affecting the education sector and child development.