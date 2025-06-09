Marist captain sends message of respect ahead of final

Marist Brothers High School Under-18 captain Anthony McGowan [left]

As anticipation builds for tomorrow’s Southern Zone Secondary Schools Rugby finals, Marist Brothers High School Under-18 captain Anthony McGowan has extended a heartfelt message of respect to rival schools, especially their traditional foes, Suva Grammar School.

Marist’s Under-16, 17, and 18 sides have all advanced to their respective finals, setting the stage for a massive weekend of schoolboy rugby.

But amid the intensity of preparation, McGowan took a moment to highlight the spirit of brotherhood in the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

“I will take this time to congratulate you, our brothers from Suva Grammar School. As you can see, all of your grades, Under-14 to Under-18 have made it to the final. It is an achievement in itself. Congratulations to you.”

The Under-18 final between Marist and Grammar carries added significance, as it will also serve as the battleground for the prestigious Jone Tabuya Trophy, a symbol of excellence and pride in southern zone rugby.

The Marist skipper also offered his best wishes to other schools participating across different grades, including Nasinu Secondary, Lomaivuna High and Dudley High School.

The finals will be played at Buckhurst and Bidesi grounds in Laucala tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.