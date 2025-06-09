Malolo ready for Skipper Cup return and Farebrother shot

After earning promotion back into Fiji Rugby’s top-tier provincial competition, the Malolo Rugby Union is bracing for a high-stakes return.

Their first Skipper Cup clash of the season will double as a Farebrother Sullivan Trophy challenge against defending holders Naitasiri on August 2nd at Ratu Cakobau Park.

It’s a massive assignment, but excitement is running high on the island. Union President Ratu Jone Tuilawa says preparations are underway at both the grassroots and representative levels.

“Especially when we only have ten active clubs on the island, four village clubs and six resort clubs, we always try and get everybody together to play island rugby, grassroots rugby.”

He confirmed the union recently completed its local 10s tournament, and plans are in place to begin club competitions by the end of July, aligning with the national Skipper Cup schedule.

Malolo’s first home match will follow a week later on August 9th, when they host Ba, with Yawini Park on Mana Island earmarked as their home ground.

The August 2nd clash is not only Malolo’s Skipper Cup return fixture, it also puts them on centre stage as the first challengers of the 2024 Farebrother Sullivan Trophy.

As the season approaches, Malolo Rugby’s revival is powered by community support, careful planning, and a deep connection to grassroots rugby, all aimed at building a competitive future on the national stage.

