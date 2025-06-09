Macuata shift focus to final after strong semifinal performance

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

Macuata women’s rugby side are turning their attention to the Royal Tea Ranadi Trophy final this weekend after what they describe as one of their best outings of the season against Tavua yesterday.

Player Loraini Lewanayaqona says the team was proud of their effort and the way they executed their game plan against a determined Tavua outfit.

“Our game yesterday was really good. It was a great game between two teams and we enjoyed it. We’re happy about our performance against a good Tavua side and we look forward to facing another western giant, Ba, in the final this Saturday.”

The side will now aim to carry that same momentum and discipline into this weekend’s final.

Macuata will take on Ba in the final of the Ranadi Trophy this Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and it will air LIVE on FBC 2.

