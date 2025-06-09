Leleiwasa eligible for Flying Fijians in 2026

Pic:Fijian Drua

Now signed with the Fijian Drua, former Wallaby Issak Fines-Leleiwasa will become eligible to represent Fiji in October 2026, putting him in the frame for possible Flying Fijians selection ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The 29-year-old halfback joins the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua from the Western Force for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season, boosting the club’s depth and leadership at scrum-half.

Fines-Leleiwasa, who is eligible for Fiji through his father, originally from Vatani, Kaba in Tailevu made six Test appearances for the Wallabies, including three at the 2023 Rugby World Cup against France, Fiji, and Portugal.

Article continues after advertisement

His three-year international stand-down period under World Rugby regulations concludes in October 2026, making him available for Fiji ahead of the 2027 World Cup, set to be hosted in Australia.

He brings proven quality to the Drua, having played 56 Super Rugby matches, 45 with the Western Force and 11 with the ACT Brumbies and is known for his electric speed, slick passing, and sharp game management. He featured in all five past clashes against the Drua while playing for the Force.

Fines-Leleiwasa was awarded the Nathan Sharpe Medal as the Western Force’s best player in 2019 and has continued to build a reputation as a dependable and dynamic halfback.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.