Learning before earning, no pressure for Murray

Being part of the FIJI Water Flying Fijians squad is not about a quick race to wear the national colours for Motikiai Murray.

However, it’s a chance to learn from the seasoned players around him.

The Drua flanker says there is no pressure to earn a match-day 23 spot, but he is putting his best foot forward and learning as much as he can.

Murray says he’s surrounded by the best and is determined to soak up every bit of knowledge to take his game to the next level.

“For me, I think it’s a great opportunity to learn from them especially Bill Mata, Elia Canakaivata as they have played in World Cup level. It’s no pressure for me – it’s a great opportunity for me to learn and take up the spot when they leave.”

He understands the standard has been set and as one of the youngsters in the squad, he knows it’s important to learn.

The Flying Fijians scored a record 50–19 win over Tonga in last year’s Pacific Nations Cup.

Next week Saturday, they meet in the first round of the competition and they’ll be out to set the benchmark again at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

