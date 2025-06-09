Last chance for Nasinu

After reaching the Under-18 Deans final for the first time in over a decade last year, Nasinu Secondary School now finds itself fighting for survival.

With only one spot left for the Southern Zone in the national quarterfinals, the pressure is on as Nasinu gears up to face a red-hot Nabua side in a knockout playoff this Saturday.

Principal Naisa Toko says the match is being treated as their grand final — because that’s exactly what it feels like.

“We’re really looking forward to a good game on Saturday, playing against Nabua. We respect Nabua. We know that Nabua has done very well this season. They are the team to beat and Nasinu is in the rebuilding stage.”

Despite a dream run to the national final in 2024, Nasinu lost several key players and has had to rebuild from scratch this year. But the determination remains intact.

“Even after the success last year, we have to rebuild again and start from scratch. But we’re treating this game as the grand final.”

The winner of Saturday’s clash will go on to play the Vanua Levu champion in a final qualifier for the national Deans quarterfinals. Toko also wished traditional giants Marist and Grammar well ahead of their Southern Zone finals.

The Southern zone finals will be held tomorrow at Buckhurst and Bidesi grounds in Laucala.

