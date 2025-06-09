Kadavu rugby gear up for Southern Rally

[Photo Credit: Kadavu Rugby Union]

The next few weeks will be very busy for Kadavu Rugby Union as they prepare for the Southern Rally on the island.

Kadavu Rugby Manager Mataiasi Daveta says that only the best players from each team will make the final cut for the Vanua Championships, which starts in September.

Daveta says the island is buzzing with excitement as preparations for the rally continue — something everyone is looking forward to.

“Preparations are underway for the Southern rally where a team to represent Kadavu will be selected for the Vanua Championships on the 5th of September. I’m kindly requesting the people of Kadavu, those of us residing in the country and overseas – we have our raffle tickets already on sale. This will greatly help us.”

While schedules are tight, one of the main areas of concern remains the ongoing drug use.

For the Kadavu Rugby Union committee, there are plans in place after the Vanua Championships to help reduce drug use in Kadavu.

While the focus is on the games, the committee remains mindful of the need to curb drug use at every opportunity.

Kadavu will meet Nasinu in round one of the Vanua championship on the 5th of September at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

