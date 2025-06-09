Island underdogs eye Skipper Cup impact

After 28 weeks of relentless preparation, Malolo Rugby Union isn’t just returning to the Skipper Cup, they’re aiming to make a real statement.

Since kicking off training in March, the team has been in full swing with eight weeks of live-in camp, sharpening both their senior and development squads.

President Ratu Jone Tuilawa says the squad is built around the core group that earned them promotion in 2024, a unit forged from grassroots talent, now driven by belief and discipline.

“For our preparation this year, this is the 28th week of preparation. We begin our preparation in March and this is the 8th week of camp for our senior teams.”

The under-20 and women’s teams are also locked in as part of a wider push to strengthen Malolo’s rugby footprint.

Their first test comes next weekend against none other than defending Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy holders Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park, a showdown that will also double as the Skipper Cup season opener.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

