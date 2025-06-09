Rugby

Ikanivere reminds QVS juniors of brotherhood ahead of Final

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

August 21, 2025 12:47 pm

Flying Fijians skipper Tevita Ikanivere knows exactly what it means to wear the blue of Queen Victoria School.

The 25-year-old played for QVS from Under-14 right through to Under-18 in the Deans competition and now, years later, he has sent a powerful message to the current U14 side as they prepare for their final this Saturday.

“To the QVS under-14 side, I wish you well in the final this Saturday. Play hard and smart on the field, but most importantly, be there for each other.”

Ikanivere’s rise from the schoolboy competition to the world stage is a reminder of the pathway and tradition that QVS continues to uphold.

His words emphasise unity, discipline, and teamwork, the same values that carried him from the Deans to captaining Fiji.

The 2025 Weet-Bix Raluve and Vodafone Deans finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can stream it LIVE on Viti Plus for $69FJD.

