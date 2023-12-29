Good turnout for Suva-based Kadavu ruggers

The road to provincial competition has surely begun for the Kadavu Rugby Union after a lapse of over two decades.

The union had its trial for Suva-based players in Nasese today to participate in the Vanua Championship next year.

Administration Officer Solo Finau says the players selected for the final squad will become stalwarts of what is to be the revival of 15’s rugby on the island.

“We want to get the boys who wish to play for Kadavu, who are here now in the trials so the coaches and management can select the players to represent Kadavu in the vanua.”

The management has set out a clear deadline of how long they intend to spend in the Vanua Challenge competition.

“The coach mentioned to the boys this morning as they prepared for the trial that we are only going to spend one year in the vanua and the following year 2025, that we will go into the Skipper Cup and hopefully that will eventuate.”

Finau says an extended squad of 40 players, including those based in Suva and in Kadavu will be camped in Vunisea from January 8th.

Kadavu will take on Navosa in their opening match in the Vanua Championship at Vatureba Park on February 24th.