FWCC slams FRU over Masi call-up

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is calling on the Fiji Rugby Union to remove Fijian Drua player Iosefo Masi from national duties until an assault case involving his de facto partner is resolved.

In a statement, FWCC stated that selecting Masi for tomorrow’s test against the Wallabies shows Fiji Rugby lacks real commitment to tackling violence against women and girls.

The Center said it was disappointed, especially after recently renewing its partnership with FRU, believing the union was taking a more progressive approach.

FWCC believes that this decision undermines the National Action Plan launched in 2023 to prevent violence against women and girls.

It warns that continuing with Masi in the squad sends the wrong message that sportsmen can bypass accountability. FWCC is urging FRU to show stronger leadership.

FBC News has sent questions to FRU and is awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Water Flying Fijians are set to play the Wallabies at 3:30 pm tomorrow at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

