Flying Fijians embrace Twickenham challenge

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians are settling in well ahead of their highly anticipated clash at Twickenham, with coach Mick Byrne saying the team has channelled nerves into positive energy.

The squad, which includes several new faces, has been fine-tuning combinations and intensity during a solid week of preparation in camp.

Byrne says the key focus has been turning the pressure of playing on one of rugby’s biggest stages into excitement.

“We know there’s pressure, but we talk about embracing that energy as excitement and the boys have done that really well.”

After overcoming jet lag and completing a strong physical session on Saturday, the team looks primed for the weekend’s test.

Byrne says the newer players, in particular, have adapted quickly to the high standards expected in camp.

Byrne believes the group’s enthusiasm and composure reflect a squad ready to rise to the Twickenham occasion.

The Flying Fijians and England will meet at 5.40am on Sunday.

