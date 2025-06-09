Fijiana set for big hit-out against Canada

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

It will be a classic David versus Goliath battle when the Vodafone Fijiana XVs launch their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign against world number two Canada in York on Sunday.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham knows the scale of the challenge but believes his side have shown they can grow into world-class contenders.

A narrow 31-24 loss to the USA in a recent warm-up proved Fiji’s ability to threaten higher-ranked opponents and Cunningham is urging his players to deliver another fearless performance.

“We want to continue our growth as a team. I think we’ve shown fantastic growth over the last two to three months. We want to put a performance on the field, and who knows what will happen if we perform right.”

Leading the side will be 21-year-old Alfreda Fisher, the youngest captain in Fiji’s history.

Just three years ago, Fisher watched the country’s first-ever Women’s World Cup pool match win against South Africa on television — now she will lead her teammates onto the pitch in search of another historic upset.

“I’m excited, ready to take on the big stage with big teams, and hopefully our fans come out in numbers to support us. We are up for the match and nothing is impossible. We will play Fijian rugby.”

Armed with flair, self-belief and their trademark fearless style, the Fijiana will look to shake up the world order in their toughest test yet.

Fijiana and Canada will meet at 4.30am on Sunday at York Community Stadium in London.

With more than 330,000 tickets already sold, and prices starting at just £5 for children and £10 for adults, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com

