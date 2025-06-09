Fijiana 15s enter intensive build-up phase ahead of Test

[Source: File]

The Fijiana 15s have entered a crucial preparation phase as they build toward their upcoming test against the Wallaroos and the Oceania Women’s Series in mid-April.

Fiji Rugby Union General Manager of High Performance Naca Cawanibuka confirmed that the national women’s side is currently in its first week of camp, with a structured program designed to sharpen performance and strengthen international competitiveness.

“The women are now into their first week of national camp, to be followed by another week next week.”

Article continues after advertisement

He explained that players will then transition into a week of Daily Training Environments (DTEs), where they will return home but report daily to designated high-performance training centres for monitored sessions.

After the DTE phase, the squad will regroup for a further two-week camp before heading to Canberra for the Test week against the Wallaroos.

Following the Wallaroos fixture, the team will return to Fiji for a one-week recovery period before beginning preparations for the Oceania Women’s Series, which is scheduled to be held in Fiji in mid-April. Samoa and Tonga have confirmed participation, while Japan’s involvement is still awaiting confirmation.

Cawanibuka described the campaign as a critical step in strengthening the women’s program.

He added that the focus is also on establishing consistency within Fiji Rugby’s performance systems as the Fijiana continue to raise standards on the regional and international stage.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.