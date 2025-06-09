Drova set for another Fiji FACT

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Former national defender, Peniame Drova, was among the crowd when Navua first won the BiC Fiji FACT title in 2003.

He was a 13-year-old boy then but more than two decades later, the veteran defender finds himself preparing for another chapter in the tournament’s rich history — this time wearing the colors of the district he grew up supporting.

Drova says it was a special moment for the whole town seeing Navua win Fiji FACT and it made him dream about playing at that level one day.

In 2010, he joined Rewa FC and became one of the most recognizable figures in the Delta Tigers setup for the next 15 years.

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Last July, Drova made the decision to return to Navua.

The Fiji FACT pool games will be played at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Friday to Sunday.

The semifinals and final will be played the following weekend.