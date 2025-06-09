Fiji Airways extends backing for Fiji Rugby

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Rugby has received a major lift ahead of the new HSBC SVNS Series, with Fiji Airways today confirming a renewed two-year partnership as Principal Partner through to May 2027.

The extension keeps one of Fiji’s longest-standing sporting alliances intact and provides critical support for both the Fiji Airways Fijian Men’s and Fijiana 7s teams as they prepare for a demanding international season.

FRU Chief Executive Koli Sewabu says the continued backing comes at the perfect time, with both teams focused on climbing the SVNS standings and building towards key global tournaments.

He adds that the commitment from Fiji Airways reinforces confidence within the squads — from players to coaches and management.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Paul Scurrah highlighted the airline’s deep connection to rugby, noting that the partnership is driven by shared pride and the unifying power of the sport across the country.

The airline also plays a vital logistical role, helping national teams travel, compete, and stay connected with fans around the world — a crucial part of maintaining Fiji’s status as a sevens powerhouse.

With Fiji Airways locked in as Principal Partner for another two years, Fiji Rugby heads into the new season with renewed momentum and a clear focus on delivering results on the global stage.

Meanwhile, the Fiji and Fijiana 7s side are gearing up for the Cape Town 7s this weekend.

