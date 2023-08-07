Raiwalui acknowledges Drua players

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui is grateful for the contributions of the Fijian Drua to the national squad.

Raiwalui highlights the significant impact of having nearly 50% of the squad members from the Drua squad.

Raiwalui emphasizes the benefits of the Drua players, who, despite being in only their second year of Super Rugby, bring international level experience to the team.

“The Drua is in year two and it’s obviously a huge thing. With the first year of the Drua we had a good year. First and second year we built on it and I think we’ve seen the benefits from that team long into the future.”

Additionally, he expresses satisfaction that their players are participating in multiple top tier competitions.

The Flying Fijians side to the World Cup in France is expected to be named tomorrow in Nadi.

The first group of players leave for France on Thursday before playing against the French next Sunday.