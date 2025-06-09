Drua continues its voyage with Tropik Wood

[Photo Credit: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Fans will continue to enjoy weekly Top Tackler statistics of the Fijian Drua and their opposition in the new Super Rugby Pacific season.

This is after Fiji’s leading timber company Tropik Wood Industries Limited, a subsidiary of Fiji Pine Limited renewed its partnership with the Fijian Drua Club for another three years.

Fijian Drua General Manager Commercial Shane Hussein says they’re honored to continue their work with such an important company and a national institution.

He adds Tropik Wood and the Fiji Pine Group’s play a critical role in Fiji’s economy through their exports, sustainable leasing and empowering the vanua.

Their sponsorship will mean Tropik Wood maintains their presence on some of our most visible assets – including in-goal grass signage of the Drua Men’s home matches and the shorts of the Drua Women.

This also means the brand will feature prominently not just in Fiji, but through global broadcast into homes in their key markets of Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Japan.

Fiji Pine Group Executive Chairman Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure says they’re proud to continue their partnership with the Drua for another three years.

Vakalalabure says this enduring relationship reflects Tropik Wood’s strong commitment to supporting our local communities and investing in initiatives that empower Fijians.

He also says that rugby is part of who we are as a nation, and supporting the Drua Men’s and Women’s teams aligns with their values of teamwork, resilience, and excellence.

