Cunningham banks on UK Fijians support

Fijiana coach Ioan Cunningham

Fijiana coach Ioan Cunningham has challenged his side to ‘continue their growth’ as they prepare for their Women’s Rugby World Cup opener.

The national side takes on a highly-fancied Canada in York on Sunday in Pool B, which also contains Scotland and Cunningham’s homeland, Wales.

A narrow 31-24 defeat against the USA in a warm-up match in Washington showed Fiji are capable of threatening higher-ranked nations, but Canada, ranked second in the world behind hosts England, will pose an altogether tougher threat.

Cunningham is looking forward to the World Cup challenge and attempts to plot a surprise success.

Fiji was joined by New Zealand, Spain, and their opponents this weekend, Canada, at a welcome ceremony in York.

The Fijiana coach says there’s a lot of family connections with our players in the United Kingdom, and he’s sure they’ll be cheering for them.

Our Vodafone Fijiana 15s and Canada will meet at 4.30 am on Sunday at York Community Stadium in London.

