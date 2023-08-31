Byrne proud of Druas input, confident in World Cup outing

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne expressed his satisfaction with the seamless integration of the Drua players and the existing professionals from the Northern hemisphere.

Byrne’s pride and excitement were palpable as he discussed the 18 super rugby players part of the national team.

He highlighted the valuable support provided by some of the Drua coaches in helping the players adapt to the professional rugby environment.

“We had 18 players here. It’s just awesome to see it. At the end of our second year for us to be able to say we’ve got 18 internationals that will be going into the world cup and you know after Selestino’s effort on the weekend you know man of the match, they are ready for that level and it’s exciting.”

Additionally, Byrne emphasized that while the Drua franchise maintains occasional contact with the players, they deliberately maintain a certain distance to ensure the national team’s focus remains on the upcoming rugby world cup.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are scheduled to face Wales in their first World Cup match on September 11th.