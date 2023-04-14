Brumbies survive Drua scare

[Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua came close to its fourth win in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific but was denied 43-28 by the Brumbies.

A second-half romp by the Fijian franchise had the host back paddling but they were able to contain the Drua ferocious attacks and scored two back-to-back tries to seal it.

The Brumbies bagged three quick tries in the first half with a double to Ben O’Donnell and Pete Samu as they took a comfortable lead.

The Mick Byrne-coached side finally answered back 13 minutes after when Joseva Tamani broke through the Brumbies defensive line.

Their pick-and-go strategy paid off with scrum-half Peni Matawalu diving over and Teti Tela added the extra two points.

Seven minutes after the Drua was in again with Matawalu involved in the thick of things.

The Brumbies defense couldn’t hold off the immense pressure by the Drua as Tela dotted down from close range.

Drua was trailing 19-14 at the break.

The start of the second spell was similar to that of the first half as the Brumbies struck first through Lachlan Lonergan.

The Fijian side kept things within reach with Tuidraki Samusamuvodre producing a piece of magic.

With slick hands the Drua executed some quick passes and Olympc gold-medalist Iosefo Masi went in for their third try.

Tela was on point with his kicking game as he made it three from three.

There was a shift in momentum from both sides with the scores at 24-21 but the Brumbies managed to put together a few phases and were rewarded with a try to Andy Muirhead.

This try didn’t dampen the Drua spirit as flanker Kitione Salawa showed his skill and power to set up a spectacular try to Kalaveti Ravouvou.

The Drua could have taken the lead in the 65th minute when substitute Ratu Rotuisolia got over the tryline but it was disallowed as the ball was knocked on in the build up.

After being on the receiving end for quite a while, the Brumbies extended their lead to 38-28 through a penalty try.

The Drua was penalized for collapsing the maul and Tamani was sent to the sin-bin.

With the number adavantage, the Brumbies sealed it with a hat-trick to O’Donnell.