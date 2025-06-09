Brave Fijiana push USA to the limit in hard-fought Test defeat

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Vodafone Fijiana put on a spirited performance but ultimately fell short against a strong USA Women’s side, going down 31-24 in a thrilling Test match this morning at Audi Field in Washington.

Facing the world’s ninth-ranked team on their home turf, the Fijiana matched their opponents in physicality and flair, delivering a performance that showcased both their growth and potential on the international stage.

The match kicked off at a blistering pace, with both teams testing each other early in attack and defence.

The USA Eagles, drawing on their experience and structured play, managed to carve out a 26-14 lead by halftime, capitalising on key turnovers and set-piece dominance.

Despite the deficit, the Fijiana refused to back down.

Their second-half effort was marked by improved discipline, quicker ball movement and relentless pressure as they looked to claw their way back into the contest.

They outscored the hosts 10-5 in the final 40 minutes, keeping the crowd on edge until the final whistle.

USA, however, managed to absorb the pressure and hold off Fiji’s late surge, relying on their defensive systems to close out the match and secure the narrow win.

For the Fijiana, the narrow loss offers plenty of positives.

Their ability to go toe-to-toe with a Tier 1 nation on foreign soil is another step forward in their build-up to future international campaigns.

While the result didn’t go their way, the Fijiana once again demonstrated the trademark heart and resilience that have become hallmarks of their game.

It was a performance that promises more to come from this rising force in women’s rugby.

